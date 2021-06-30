Explained! Nippon Kaigi

SNA (Tokyo) — This video in our Explained! series presents an overview of Nippon Kaigi, a Japanese rightwing organization with strong links to the government.

Transcript

Nippon Kaigi is a Japanese rightwing organization established in 1997. Its members include influential politicians, businesspeople, religious figures. In recent years, over a third of Japan’s lawmakers have been members. In the Suga Cabinet formed in 2020, 15 of 21 ministers were members. It boasts about 40,000 members nationwide, although exact number unknown. Nippon Kaigi aims to preserve what it considers to be “traditional values.” This includes revering the Imperial family and devotion to the state. Visits to Yasukuni Shrine symbolize its political and cultural goals. It strongly opposes allowing women to keep their surnames after marriage. It has campaigned against giving foreign residents political rights. It has already influenced a turn toward promoting “patriotism” in public schools. In foreign policy, it wants to strengthen Japanese military power. Most of all, Nippon Kaigi wants to revise the postwar pacifist Constitution.

Research assistance for this article was provided by Kentaro Kato

