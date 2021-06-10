Cash Incentives for Covid Tests

SNA (Melbourne) – The government of Victoria, Australia, is offering a cash incentive of A$450 (US$348) for workers who undergo Covid testing. With my health and the money in mind, I went to get tested under this program. This is an account of my personal experience.

The Victoria government program encourages workers to have a coronavirus test. Because many people were initially reluctant to be tested, considering both the time they must take off work and to isolate while awaiting the results, the state government’s Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions began offering a cash incentive.

This program is being widely promoted in the newspapers and on the radio.

A$450 is a decent few days’ worth of salary for many workers, making it an attractive option.

The payments are limited to people who work in essential sectors of the economy and who do not receive support from the government in other ways. This program includes resident foreign nationals who wish to be tested.

The A$450 is the payment amount if one tests negative for the coronavirus. Positive tests result in a A$2000 stimulus payment.

Last Saturday, I went to the nearest drive-through Covid testing site in Ascot Vale, a suburban part of Melbourne. There are a total of ten sites within easy reach, and therefore no significant waiting time to get tested. Within five minutes of rolling up at the site, my throat and nose were swabbed and I was sent on my way with instructions to isolate until I received the results.

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions website is easy to navigate. The application form is online and is only four pages long, making it a short and convenient process.

Two days later, I received an email saying my application was successful and that I would have the money in my bank account within five business days.

Oh, and by the way, I was found to be free of Covid infection.

For breaking news, follow on Twitter @ShingetsuNews