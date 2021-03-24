Japan’s Weak Response to Myanmar Coup

SNA (Tokyo) — In comparison to other G7 nations, Japan has been taking a weak approach to the recent coup in Myanmar, led by the country’s Tatmadaw, or military forces. This includes Japan’s refusal to impose sanctions, official statements that have been widely viewed as being too soft, and a reference to the Myanmar military’s top diplomat as being the “foreign minister.”

Many western nations imposed sanctions on the generals involved in the February 1 coup. Japan, however, is repeating its historic pattern of leniency towards Myanmar, refusing to adopt this method. Japan’s only major action so far was to suspend new Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, although without issuing a public statement. The Foreign Ministry has even refused to label it as a “sanction.”

Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK, wrote recently in a Japan Times opinion article that sanctions “would align Japan with its allies and demonstrate its respect for international law, human rights, and democracy in the region.”

As violence escalates and the known death toll surpasses 260 people, Japan is reportedly focused on keeping communication lines open with the junta and attempting to find a diplomatic solution to the coup. This alternative approach in dealing with Myanmar was supposedly done in order to make the country feel not too isolated, which might push it closer to Beijing. Many experts believe that this approach is failing.

Teppei Kasai, program officer for Human Rights Watch, wrote that Japan should “use tools at its disposal to press the Tatmadaw and ensure a return to democratic civilian rule. Passive diplomacy will only embolden the Tatmadaw, which continues to commit grave abuses with impunity.”

He continued, “such an approach also betrays Japan’s own pledge to advocate for democratic values as part of its foreign policy,” which states that “Japan firmly believes that the promotion and protection of all human rights is a legitimate interest of the international community. Therefore, grave violations of human rights need to be addressed in cooperation with the international community.”

Kasai also calls Japan to action, stating the country should “suspend all non-humanitarian aid to Myanmar and coordinate with concerned governments in supporting a global arms embargo against Myanmar’s security forces as well as targeted economic sanctions against military leaders and their businesses.”

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi defends Japan’s approach, claiming that “it’s not a simple situation of whether aid continues, or sanctions are placed.”

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has not released any personal statement regarding the coup, while many other national leaders have done so.

For example, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a week after the coup, “Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand, and one of things we will do is suspend that high level dialogue… and make sure any funding we put into Myanmar does not in any way support the military regime.”

Another controversy surrounded a statement posted on the Embassy of Japan in Yangon official Facebook page detailing Ambassador Ichiro Maruyama’s meeting with the junta’s top diplomat, Wunna Maung Lwin. While the statement condemned the coup and the related violence, it referred to Lwin as “Foreign Minister.”

Referring to the junta-appointed diplomat as foreign minister sparked a social media uproar among coup protesters who questioned whether or not Japan was recognizing the legitimacy of the military government. One commenter pleaded, “Wunna Maung Lwin is not the foreign minister elected by the people of Myanmar. We object to such use. We urge you to amend the statement.” The embassy post remains on Facebook despite such pleas.

In the wake of the criticism, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato commented, “From the perspective of maintaining a dialogue with the Myanmar military, we have referred to Wunna Maung Lwin as foreign minister, but this does not at all mean that Japan approves the coup by the Myanmar military or its violence against demonstrators.”

Following the uproar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a US$19 million grant to Rohingya refugees. This donation prompted concern that the money would end up in the military’s hands. A joint letter to Foreign Minister Motegi from Human Rights Now and Human Rights Watch, among others, responded that, “Development aid should be reviewed to ensure it is not delivered via the Myanmar government. Japanese aid should be directed only towards basic human needs and where possible delivered through independent civil society organizations.”

Last week, Motegi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jointly reiterated their concern over the Myanmar crisis, urging the Tatmadaw to cease its violence against its people, but taking no concrete initiatives.

