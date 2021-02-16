Pelosi Announces Probe Into Insurrection Incited by Trump

CD (Portland) — Following demands for such a probe both before and subsequent to the Senate’s decision over the weekend to acquit former US President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 violence on Capitol Hill, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced that she has authorized a 9/11-style commission to further probe the events of that day as well the various dynamics and actions that led up to it.

In a letter to congressional colleagues, Pelosi said that an initial probe and report presented by retired Lt. General Russel L. Honoré focused on the security failings of January 6, as well as the case presented during the impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives and the trial in the Senate make clear that a more comprehensive investigation is warranted.

“It is clear from [Honoré’s] findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” Pelosi stated.

According to Pelosi’s letter:

To protect our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region.”

As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.

The 9/11 Commission Report, formally named Final Report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, is the official report of the events leading up to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. It was prepared by the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States at the request of then-US President George W. Bush and the US Congress.

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted over the weekend after 43 Republican Senators voted “not guilty” in the incitement case brought against him. This was enough to prevent his conviction in the unprecedented second impeachment of a US president, which required a 2/3 vote to pass.

Originally published at Common Dreams. Republished by cc by-sa 3.0. Minor edits for style and content.

For breaking news, follow on Twitter @ShingetsuNews