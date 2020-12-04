Bangladesh Sends Rohingya Refugees to Flood-Prone Island

CD (Portland) — Human rights defenders this week urged Bangladesh to stop its relocation of Rohingya refugees to a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, warning of “grave concerns about independent human rights monitoring.”

This island, Bhashan Char, emerged less than twenty years ago from the sea. Situated less than two meters above sea level, it is made entirely of silt washed down rivers and into the sea.

With Bangladesh’s main refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, overflowing, Bangladesh has controversially planned to move 100,000 Rohingya refugees to the island. Human rights groups say it will be akin to a “floating prison,” where Rohingya will be forced to move involuntarily, despite humanitarian watchdogs having been blocked from assessing the safety of the conditions.

According to Reuters, Bangladesh—which asserts the relocations are happening with consent—brought roughly 1,600 Rohingya refugees to the island yesterday.

Apart from concerns about the refugees’ lack of consent to relocate and lack of verification from United Nations authorities that the island has adequate healthcare, housing, and safety measures in place, the island’s high risk of flooding has prompted further warnings: “Bangladesh’s announced plan to begin relocating Rohingya refugees this week to Bhasan Char—an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal—is short-sighted and inhumane,” Refugees International senior advocate for human rights Daniel Sullivan said in a statement.

The “cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal is still ongoing,” added Sullivan. “As the devastation wrought by Cyclone Amphan demonstrated this summer, super cyclones are the way of the future, and conditions on the isolated island may be too dangerous for the Rohingya.”

Amnesty International’s South Asia campaigner, Saad Hammadi, sounded a similar alarm. “The relocation of so many Rohingya refugees to a remote island, which is still off limits to everyone, including rights groups and journalists, without prior permission, poses grave concerns about independent human rights monitoring. No relocation plan, either to Bhashan Char or to another location, can be undertaken without the full and informed consent of the individuals involved.”

Human Rights Watch also has criticized the relocations, and it shared ominous accounts from refugees.

“I have no idea how my name appeared there, but I never voluntarily put my name on that list,” one refugee said, according to the rights group. “I only learned I was on the list after the camp-in-charge [camp authority or CiC] called me to his office and told me. After that, I fled from my shelter. I am hearing now that the CiC volunteers and majhis (community leaders) are looking for me and my family. I am afraid that if they find me, they will force me to go.”

Brad Adams, Human Right Watch’s Asia director, accused the Bangladesh government of “actively reneging on its promise to the UN not to relocate any refugees to Bhasan Char island until humanitarian experts give a green light. If the government were genuinely confident in the habitability of the island, they would be transparent and not hastily circumvent UN technical assessments.”

Originally published at Common Dreams. Republished by cc by-sa 3.0. Minor edits for style and content.

