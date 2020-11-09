Evo Morales Returns to Bolivia

CD (Portland) — Evo Morales was welcomed back to Bolivia on the morning of November 9, surrounded by the thunderous cheers of thousands of supporters who took part in a joyous celebration filled with music.

Morales’ return comes one year after the former president of the Latin American country was forced into exile by a violent far right regime that was installed via military coup, which was facilitated by unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud made by the US-dominated Organization of American States (OAS) and condoned by corporate media outlets.

It also comes one day after Bolivian President Luis Arce, Morales’ ally in the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, was inaugurated following his election last month, considered a repudiation of authoritarianism and imperialism.

Massive crowds gathered in Villazon, a southern town that borders La Quiaca, Argentina, to greet Morales upon his return to Bolivia from the neighboring country, where the popular leftist leader had spent most of the past twelve months as a political refugee.

“Today is an important day in my life. Returning to my homeland, which I love so much, fills me with joy,” Morales tweeted, prior to crossing the border with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez.

Morales was not the only person ecstatic about his homecoming. Journalist Ollie Vargas shared a video on social media of Bolivians dancing in Villazon in anticipation of Morales’ return.

Moments before Morales’ return, Camila Escalante, a reporter with Telesur English, called it a “historic day for the people of Bolivia and our continent.” Morales, she noted, will “be received by the very social movements who defeated the coup and restored democracy.”

“I am very grateful to the Bolivian people for receiving me with such affection,” Morales tweeted soon after his return.

According to Telesur English, Morales, accompanied by Fernandez, will embark on a tour of Bolivia this week.

