Dateline Tokyo: September 2020

Note: On a nearly daily basis, the Shingetsu News Agency delivers by email Dateline Tokyo, our series of short reports on major news developments in Japan, to SNA Patrons of the Samurai Tier or higher. Some days later, we make these reports publicly available.

September 1, 2020

Suga Seals Victory with Hosoda Faction Endorsement

SNA (Tokyo) — Having gained the support of the massive Hosoda Faction, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has effectively sealed his victory in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential elections, and is set to become the next prime minister of Japan on September 17.

Suga has accomplished this feat in advance of any public declaration that he is interested in the highest office. He relied, rather, on a handful of key power brokers such as LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso to make the necessarily backroom arrangements.

Suga is expected to make a public declaration of his candidacy on September 3, already knowing he holds the votes to win.

It appears that Shigeru Ishiba is still planning to run, but his path to victory has already been foreclosed.

Nevertheless, about 145 ruling party lawmakers, or about one-third of the total, formally asked Nikai to allow rank-and-file party members to vote in the upcoming leadership election. This is a request that he is expected to reject as it would play to the benefit of Ishiba’s candidacy.

Other potential candidates such as Fumio Kishida, Toshimitsu Motegi, or Taro Kono have either indicated that they are not going to run, or should be thinking very carefully about withdrawing in the coming days.

It is possible that Suga’s premiership may suffer some taint from the lack of openness of the election process.

Soon, the mainstream media can be expected to produce glowing profiles of Suga, downplaying his key role in covering up the Shinzo Abe scandals and other unsavory matters of the past.

One focus of these profiles is likely to be the fact that Suga is the exact opposite of Abe in terms of his personal background, a self-made man from no political dynasty. He went from working in a cardboard factory in his youth to the head of the nation. This will invite comparisons to former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, another rare case of a commoner rising to the very top in Japan.

For breaking news, follow on Twitter @ShingetsuNews