JICA Plays Significant Role in Zambia’s Development

SNA (Lusaka) — Japan has become a formidable pillar in Zambia’s development, and its influence is felt in the fields of business investment, training, and technology. Some have argued, however, that the criteria for accepting trainees and awarding grants needs further clarification.

Japan’s official development assistance to Zambia is delivered mainly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Since it began its activities in 1968, it has been an extraordinary success story that effectively triggered the transformation of the Zambian economy.

JICA’s training programs have enabled many Zambians to go to Japan and participate in training courses. Each year, about 100 to 150 Zambians are trained in the Asian country, and about 3,000 more Zambians receive some form of training inside their home country. JICA’s investments in Zambia have been worth about US$2 billion since its operations began.

“Since the purpose of our cooperation is to help Zambia achieve its Sustainable Development Goals,” Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi said recently in Lusaka, “I think we have to take it seriously.”

He added, “One thing that I clearly heard from Republican President Edgar Lungu himself, possibly in this context, was about Zambia’s quest to strengthen the agricultural sector with a view to diversifying the economic structure, and rectifying the overdependence on mining.”

Zambia, Africa’s second-largest producer of copper, is highly dependent on mining as its major productive industry. Mining contributes 78.4% of total export value, and 31.4% of government revenues, according to latest data from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

The Japanese envoy also expressed interest in exploring the potential to achieve a sustainable human resource development chain within Zambia. “Personally, I wish to see a ‘strategic thrust’ in our cooperation with Zambia, in such a way that, for instance, a schoolgirl with excellent talent would be efficiently supported by a JICA scheme in the field of gender, and promoted further to receive Japanese language studies at the University of Zambia, which is already assisted by volunteers who teach Japanese.”

JICA Zambia Office Chief Representative Kazuhiko Tokuhashi affirmed that the agency has been the bridge linking Japan and developing countries. “The actions that drive us as JICA are commitment, working together with the people, thinking and acting together strategically with broad and long term perspective, bringing together diverse wisdom, resources and innovation that will bring about unprecedented impact,” he asserted.

With more than 4,000 trainees now having been sent to Japan through JICA’s training programs, the ultimate aim is to realize the Vision 2030, making Zambia a prosperous middle-income country by that year.

The Zambian government has commended Japan for being an “all-weather friend” in providing assistance in various economic sectors of the country.

Director of Vocational Education and Training Alex Simumba recently stated, “We will continue to engage in partnerships aimed at empowering our people; we cannot develop the country alone without the support of our partners. Since the launch of the Seventh National Development Plan, our role as government is to scout for partnerships.”

The Zambia JICA Fellowship Association (ZAJIFA), an alumni organization, has been developed as a way to maintain personal relationships between ex-participants and to ensure continued knowledge sharing among various key organizations within the private and public sectors.

ZAJIFA President Joseph Mulenga said that the association plans to shake things up and to get more members involved in projects, as well as to become more visible by having additional collaborations with Japanese counterparts.

Some ZAJIFA members recently made presentations on human resources development and the succession plan in an organization. One of the proposed plans is the development of floating photovoltaic technology on Lake Kariba, and a solid waste management improvement plan.

Although Zambia is endowed with natural water resources that offer significant opportunities to supply fish, the growth in aquaculture and fisheries have not matched the ever-increasing demand.

Current fish production is about 100,000 metric tons per annum, against demand of over 180,000 metric tons, according to the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

“Being accepted to attend a five week course in Kyushu, Japan, in May 2017 was an opportunity of a lifetime,” stated Roster Kawala, a ZAJIFA member who recently attended a course on capacity building for entrepreneurs. “Upon my return, I have promoted aquaculture and encouraged the business community to participate by providing a market, cold storage facilities, and refrigerated transportation, among other things.”

However, some community members feel that, as much as JICA has been doing through its skills development and capacity building, a lot more still needs to be done in terms of publicizing its criteria for accepting trainees and awarding grants to deserving recipients.

“Some of us are still blank about JICA’s capacity building program, despite having belonged to cooperatives,” stated Amos Chanda, a social worker based in the Kafue district. “The JICA programs ought to be inclusive and embrace many, especially in rural areas.”

Farmer Jane Simate echoed Chanda’s concerns: “The recent Market Oriented Rice Development Project by JICA has so far been selective. The project has only captured a few rice farmers to equip them with skills on how they will become productive. What about other rice producers like myself who need the knowledge?”

