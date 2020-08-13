Dateline Tokyo: August 2020

Note: On a nearly daily basis, the Shingetsu News Agency delivers by email Dateline Tokyo, our series of short reports on major news developments in Japan, to SNA Patrons of the Samurai Tier or higher. Several days later, we make these reports publicly available.

August 11, 2020

Agnes Chow Arrest Resonates in Japan

SNA (Tokyo) — The arrest of 23-year-old pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has had a cultural and political impact in Japan unlike the previous, indifferent public responses to the struggles in Hong Kong.

Japan Communist Party Chair Kazuo Shii, for example, tweeted in response to news of Chow’s arrest, “The world must not allow the Chinese leadership to violently oppress Hong Kong! Agnes Chow must be immediately released and the oppression ended! Let us raise our voices from all around the world!”

“I strongly protest against Agnes Chow’s arrest,” added Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker Akiko Kamei, “It cannot be called a law-abiding country which applies new legislation retroactively to past actions. Let’s join together in helping people in Hong Kong to regain their freedom.”

Agnes Chow is probably the most important figure among the young Hong Kong activists for the Japanese people, having long been described in the Japanese media as “the goddess of democracy.” Chow speaks fluent Japanese, which she learned from watching TV shows, and has the kind of fresh-faced, innocent image that many Japanese find appealing in their own young celebrities.

On Japanese-language Twitter, hashtags with meanings such as “I protest against the arrest of Agnes Chow” and “Free Agnes” took the top rankings.

“She has done nothing wrong,” appealed one typical Japanese commenter, “They were all just looking for freedom.” Many others expressed concern about Chow’s physical safety while under arrest, and they hoped that she would have a bright future.

Chow was among ten pro-democracy figures arrested in Hong Kong yesterday for alleged breaches of the new national security law.

The arrest of billionaire media mogul Jimmy Lai also hit the international headlines, increasing fears about Hong Kong’s ability to continue to function as an open society, but in Japan it was Chow’s arrest that had the greatest impact.

Chow was arrested at her home last night and is expected to face charges related to “inciting secession.”

August 9, 2020

Japanese Ship Leaks Fuel into Pristine Waters of Mauritius

SNA (Tokyo) — The Japanese freight ship MV Wakashio ran aground off the coast of Mauritius and spilled more than 1,000 tons of oil into the pristine turquoise waters of the island nation.

The 300-meter-long MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines, originally ran aground on July 25. It began leaking its heavy oil fuel from a tank at the rear area of the ship from August 6. It remains to be explained why there was such a lack of urgency in the period between the original accident and the time when the leakage occurred.

Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency” and appealed for international assistance to try to protect its natural heritage. Local volunteers have also been engaged in frantic efforts to try to save the nation’s coastline as the heavy oil washes ashore.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in response, “When biodiversity is in peril, there is urgency to act.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made no similar comment about the issue, but a six-person Japanese disaster relief team is to be sent to Mauritius on August 10, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Japanese company executives have vowed to do what they can to minimize the environmental impact.

The MV Wakashio was carrying no cargo at the time of the accident and has a crew of about twenty people, all of them unharmed.

August 8, 2020

Mageshima Military Base Plans Take Shape

SNA (Tokyo) — The Ministry of Defense has released some details of its base development plans for Mageshima, an unacknowledged major expansion of US military training facilities in Japan.

This eight square kilometer uninhabited island, under the jurisdiction of Kagoshima Prefecture, has been earmarked by the Shinzo Abe government to become the venue for Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLP), which simulate the conditions of landing on aircraft carriers for pilot training purposes.

Once the new base has been opened, US Navy and US Marine Corps personnel are expected to be hosted at Mageshima for about a month per training session.

In the past, the US military’s FCLP were conducted at Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture, near the nation’s capital, but in 1991 they were transferred to distant Iwoto (Iwo Jima) due to fierce complaints from local residents over noise pollution. The US military has never been entirely pleased with this arrangement, however, because of the remoteness of Iwoto and local conditions that are regarded as dangerous.

Since the formal creation of a new US military base in Japan is politically infeasible, the project was hatched to create a new Self-Defense Forces base at Mageshima that will be used primarily by US forces for its training exercises.

About 150-200 SDF personnel are expected to be permanently based at Mageshima, and it might also be used for FCLP for Japanese forces now that the Izumo-class aircraft carriers have come into existence.

The base will have two paved runways (one about 2,400 meters in length and the other about 1,800 meters), a hangar, and a refueling facility.

Environmental impact studies are expected to be launched this autumn and the construction period is envisioned to take about four years.

Mageshima has been owned by a Tokyo-based land development firm called Tasuton Airport. An agreement was announced last November whereby the government will purchase the island for about ¥16 billion (US$150 million). The company had previously declared in May 2019 that it had broken off negotiations with the government and had decided not to sell the island, but six months later Tasuton Airport had somehow been induced by the Abe government to reverse its decision and agreed to the sale.

Nishioomote city, a municipality which encompasses both northern Tanegashima and all of Mageshima (thus theoretically having jurisdiction over the land which is to become the military base), has not agreed to the construction of the base, and in fact incumbent Mayor Shunsuke Yaita was elected in 2017 on a platform of opposing the government’s plan.

It appears, however, that the Abe government intends to simply roll over the opposition of this remote island community of about 15,000 people, many of whom are concerned about noise levels that will be produced by the military aircraft.

August 7, 2020

Okinawa’s Covid-19 Crisis Intensifies

SNA (Tokyo) — Okinawa has reported one hundred Covid-19 cases today, a new record for the prefecture, solidifying its status of having the most intense outbreak in Japan on a per capita basis.

Governor Denny Tamaki declared a state of emergency in his prefecture a week ago, scheduled to last until August 15, but the numbers of newly confirmed cases have continued to rise.

The Matsuyama entertainment district of Naha city has been one key focus of concern, having produced some of the early clusters. The prefectural government remains worried that the infection may affect some of the sparsely populated, outlying islands where the medical system is particularly weak.

Some of the patients are elderly, with at least one of the infected residents older than a hundred years.

In addition to the new cases among the civilian population, the US military also confirmed today four more cases spread between Camp Courtney and Kadena Air Base.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Okinawa has now exceeded 880, though the nearly three hundred US military cases are counted separately and not included in these official figures.

Aside from having the most intense Covid-19 outbreak in Japan, and hosting the overwhelming majority of the infected US military personnel and their dependents, Okinawa is among Japan’s poorest prefectures with a childhood poverty rate at about 30%, or about twice the national average.

August 6, 2020

Abe Government Brushes Off Covid-19 Rebel Governors

SNA (Tokyo) — The Abe government has reacted with outward indifference as a second prefectural leader, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, declared a state of emergency over the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

At this morning’s Hiroshima atomic bombing anniversary press conference, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated the now familiar refrain, “We are not in a situation that requires an immediate declaration of a state of emergency.” He also indicated that the public should feel free to travel to their ancestral homes during the upcoming Obon holiday, so long as they maintain basic Covid-19 precautions.

The Abe government has steadfastly refrained from setting any benchmarks that would trigger a new national state of emergency, only asserting that it isn’t necessary at this time, and that they are in constant communication with medical professionals.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura announced that his prefectural government was declaring a local state of emergency to last from August 6 to 24.

In contrast to the national government, Omura has asked residents not to travel during this period, including the Obon holiday, and to stay indoors as much as possible. He also wants local businesses to shorten their evening hours.

Aichi Prefecture has recorded more than a hundred new Covid-19 cases for nine consecutive days, triggering the governor’s action.

Omura is the second of Japan’s 47 governors to break with the central government’s relative inaction in the face of Japan’s Covid-19 second wave. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki previously declared a state of emergency in his prefecture for the period from August 1 to 15.

Asked directly about the matter in his morning press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga offered no direct answer, but he implied that the small number of critically ill patients at this time indicated that the nation was not facing an immediate emergency.

August 5, 2020

Ruling Party Conservatives Ready for Sanctions on South Korea

SNA (Tokyo) — The Conservative Solidarity Association, a grouping of dozens of rightwing Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, visited the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on August 4 and requested that Shinzo Abe immediately impose sanctions on South Korea in the event that assets of Nippon Steel are seized by the local courts.

Shuichi Takatori, the caretaker leader of the association, declared that an asset seizure “would overturn the basis of Japan-South Korea treaties and economic cooperation and would create a severe situation.”

This conservatives’ message appears to be resonating with the Abe government as well. An unnamed senior Foreign Ministry official told Jiji Press that, “If the assets are converted into cash, that will spell the definitive end of Japan-South Korea relations.”

Concretely, it is reported that the Abe government is preparing a menu of possible retaliatory actions, such as recalling Ambassador Koji Tomita from Seoul, making it more difficult for South Korean nationals to visit Japan (aside from the current Covid-19 restrictions), and imposing punitive tariffs on South Korean goods entering the Japanese market.

However, it is expected that the South Korean judicial appeals process over the potential seizure of Nippon Steel assets will take at least several months to run its course, so it is believed that the diplomatic rupture, if it takes place, will come later in the year.

The Conservative Solidarity Association was established by dozens of ruling party lawmakers in June, mainly by rightwing ideologues displeased with former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada’s leadership of a much older ruling party grouping called the Tradition and Creation Association.

August 4, 2020

Korea Court Moves Toward Seizure of Nippon Steel Assets

SNA (Tokyo) — The Daegu District Court in South Korea has initiated procedures for the seizure of local assets held by the Nippon Steel Corporation as compensation for the firm’s use of forced labor during the Pacific War.

The assets subject to seizure are the 30% stake held by Nippon Steel in PNR, a joint venture with South Korea’s leading steel company POSCO, which is worth an estimated US$335,000.

Nippon Steel quickly indicated that it will appeal the court’s move, meaning that no enforcement action is likely to take place in the near future.

The asset seizure process follows an October 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered Nippon Steel to pay four forced labor victims compensation for their wartime suffering.

The court case is a major point of diplomatic contention between Tokyo and Seoul, with the Abe administration arguing that all such claims were settled by the June 1965 treaty that normalized relations between the countries, but with Korean courts gradually coming to the conclusion that individual citizens can still make claims regarding Japanese companies’ actions during the colonial and wartime periods.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued the following response: “We are open to an ongoing discussion about reasonable ways to resolve this issue while respecting the judicial decision and realizing the rights of the actual victims, along with taking into account our two countries’ bilateral relations.”

For its part, the Shinzo Abe government has indicated that it is preparing to retaliate in the event that Nippon Steel assets are actually seized, and throughout the judicial process it has urged the company not to compromise with the South Korean legal arguments.

August 3, 2020

Communists Hit Government on Incoherent Covid Messaging

SNA (Tokyo) — Japanese Communist Party Secretariat Head Akira Koike unleashed his famously sharp tongue on the Abe government’s inconsistent Covid-19 messaging, particularly the question of what the public should or should not do during the upcoming four-day Obon summer holiday.

“They change again and again,” Koike complained, “They’re utterly incoherent. It’s like they are writhing in agony. What should the Japanese people understand the policy of their own government to be? I can’t help but say that they lack the ability to govern.”

Koike was reacting to differences in the public messages coming from Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who has been fronting the government’s coronavirus response policies, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Yesterday, Nishimura declared at a press conference that members of the public should consider carefully about whether or not they should return to their hometowns for Obon this year, noting that “infection may spread from asymptomatic young people” and that people needed to “think about the health and the lives of grandpas and grandmas” before making a decision to return home.

This morning, however, Suga appeared to contradict the thrust of Nishimura’s message, stating, “We are not asking people to refrain from traveling home entirely; we are just asking them to be very cautious.”

“As for the precautions for those returning home, we will listen to the views of experts,” Suga added.

August 2, 2020

Chinese Vessels Leave Disputed Waters After Record 111 Days

SNA (Tokyo) — The Japan Coast Guard confirmed today that four Chinese patrol vessels that had been operating in the waters near the disputed Senkaku-Diaoyu islands have departed after 111 days.

While Chinese patrols into these waters have been common since then-Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara sparked an intensification of the territorial dispute in April 2012, never before had Chinese vessels maintained a consistent presence for such a long period.

The Japan Coast Guard speculates that the four ships’ withdrawal at this time may be related to safety concerns as Typhoon No. 4 (Typhoon Hagupit) advances into nearby waters.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider stated at a press conference last Wednesday, “We are seeing unprecedented levels of incursions in the vicinity of the Senkakus over the last 100 to 120 days, and while Beijing has operated in these areas and continue to do incursions three to four times a month, the duration of the incursions is beyond anything that we have seen in a long, long time.”

The Chinese ships first entered the disputed waters on April 14.

The uninhabited Senkaku-Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Tiaoyutai, Diaoyutai, or Pinnacle Islands, possess only 7 square kilometers of land area, but are claimed by Japan, China, and Taiwan. The islands have no confirmed major natural resources, but it is thought possible that that there are nearby undersea oil reserves.

August 1, 2020

Okinawa Enters Covid-19 State of Emergency

SNA (Tokyo) — Okinawa Prefecture entered a self-declared “state of emergency” August 1 in line with the declaration made by Governor Denny Tamaki the previous evening.

“We want residents to know that we are facing a critical juncture,” the governor appealed, “We have issued this declaration as a measure to try to stop the spread of the infection. We must do whatever we can to prevent the collapse of our medical system.”

The declaration asks the residents of the prefecture to exercise “self-restraint” regarding a number of higher risk activities, including the avoidance of nightlife districts in Naha city and the holding of large-scale public events and gatherings. Residents are also advised to stay at home as much as is practical, to avoid travel to remote islands where healthcare systems are particularly weak, and to close their businesses by 10pm each evening.

Businesses which cooperate with the prefectural government’s requests are being offered up to ¥200,000 (US$1,900) in financial support.

Okinawa’s “state of emergency” carries with it no legal force because the national government continues to insist that such measures are not necessary at this time.

58 new infections were reported in Okinawa Prefecture on August 1, following a record 71 cases the previous day.

Counted separately are the cases on US military bases, with the US Marines reporting a total of eight new cases at Camp Hansen and at Futenma, bringing their total to 256 cases.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider insisted at a press conference on July 29 that there is no connection between the coronavirus outbreak on the US military bases and that of the civilian population in Okinawa.

“While we have seen a growth in cases in a couple of our bases, those have been managed. They’ve been contained, and there’s been absolutely no connection that has been proven to show that there has been any spread from the clusters on the bases to the local community,” he said.

The period of the Okinawa state of emergency has been set to run until August 15.

