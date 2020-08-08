Dateline Tokyo: August 2020

Note: On a nearly daily basis, the Shingetsu News Agency delivers by email Dateline Tokyo, our series of short reports on major news developments in Japan, to SNA Patrons of the Samurai Tier or higher. Several days later, we make these reports publicly available.

August 6, 2020

Abe Government Brushes Off Covid-19 Rebel Governors

SNA (Tokyo) — The Abe government has reacted with outward indifference as a second prefectural leader, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, declared a state of emergency over the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

At this morning’s Hiroshima atomic bombing anniversary press conference, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated the now familiar refrain, “We are not in a situation that requires an immediate declaration of a state of emergency.” He also indicated that the public should feel free to travel to their ancestral homes during the upcoming Obon holiday, so long as they maintain basic Covid-19 precautions.

The Abe government has steadfastly refrained from setting any benchmarks that would trigger a new national state of emergency, only asserting that it isn’t necessary at this time, and that they are in constant communication with medical professionals.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura announced that his prefectural government was declaring a local state of emergency to last from August 6 to 24.

In contrast to the national government, Omura has asked residents not to travel during this period, including the Obon holiday, and to stay indoors as much as possible. He also wants local businesses to shorten their evening hours.

Aichi Prefecture has recorded more than a hundred new Covid-19 cases for nine consecutive days, triggering the governor’s action.

Omura is the second of Japan’s 47 governors to break with the central government’s relative inaction in the face of Japan’s Covid-19 second wave. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki previously declared a state of emergency in his prefecture for the period from August 1 to 15.

Asked directly about the matter in his morning press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga offered no direct answer, but he implied that the small number of critically ill patients at this time indicated that the nation was not facing an immediate emergency.

August 5, 2020

Ruling Party Conservatives Ready for Sanctions on South Korea

SNA (Tokyo) — The Conservative Solidarity Association, a grouping of dozens of rightwing Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, visited the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on August 4 and requested that Shinzo Abe immediately impose sanctions on South Korea in the event that assets of Nippon Steel are seized by the local courts.

Shuichi Takatori, the caretaker leader of the association, declared that an asset seizure “would overturn the basis of Japan-South Korea treaties and economic cooperation and would create a severe situation.”

This conservatives’ message appears to be resonating with the Abe government as well. An unnamed senior Foreign Ministry official told Jiji Press that, “If the assets are converted into cash, that will spell the definitive end of Japan-South Korea relations.”

Concretely, it is reported that the Abe government is preparing a menu of possible retaliatory actions, such as recalling Ambassador Koji Tomita from Seoul, making it more difficult for South Korean nationals to visit Japan (aside from the current Covid-19 restrictions), and imposing punitive tariffs on South Korean goods entering the Japanese market.

However, it is expected that the South Korean judicial appeals process over the potential seizure of Nippon Steel assets will take at least several months to run its course, so it is believed that the diplomatic rupture, if it takes place, will come later in the year.

The Conservative Solidarity Association was established by dozens of ruling party lawmakers in June, mainly by rightwing ideologues displeased with former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada’s leadership of a much older ruling party grouping called the Tradition and Creation Association.

August 4, 2020

Korea Court Moves Toward Seizure of Nippon Steel Assets

SNA (Tokyo) — The Daegu District Court in South Korea has initiated procedures for the seizure of local assets held by the Nippon Steel Corporation as compensation for the firm’s use of forced labor during the Pacific War.

The assets subject to seizure are the 30% stake held by Nippon Steel in PNR, a joint venture with South Korea’s leading steel company POSCO, which is worth an estimated US$335,000.

Nippon Steel quickly indicated that it will appeal the court’s move, meaning that no enforcement action is likely to take place in the near future.

The asset seizure process follows an October 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered Nippon Steel to pay four forced labor victims compensation for their wartime suffering.

The court case is a major point of diplomatic contention between Tokyo and Seoul, with the Abe administration arguing that all such claims were settled by the June 1965 treaty that normalized relations between the countries, but with Korean courts gradually coming to the conclusion that individual citizens can still make claims regarding Japanese companies’ actions during the colonial and wartime periods.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued the following response: “We are open to an ongoing discussion about reasonable ways to resolve this issue while respecting the judicial decision and realizing the rights of the actual victims, along with taking into account our two countries’ bilateral relations.”

For its part, the Shinzo Abe government has indicated that it is preparing to retaliate in the event that Nippon Steel assets are actually seized, and throughout the judicial process it has urged the company not to compromise with the South Korean legal arguments.

August 3, 2020

Communists Hit Government on Incoherent Covid Messaging

SNA (Tokyo) — Japanese Communist Party Secretariat Head Akira Koike unleashed his famously sharp tongue on the Abe government’s inconsistent Covid-19 messaging, particularly the question of what the public should or should not do during the upcoming four-day Obon summer holiday.

“They change again and again,” Koike complained, “They’re utterly incoherent. It’s like they are writhing in agony. What should the Japanese people understand the policy of their own government to be? I can’t help but say that they lack the ability to govern.”

Koike was reacting to differences in the public messages coming from Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who has been fronting the government’s coronavirus response policies, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Yesterday, Nishimura declared at a press conference that members of the public should consider carefully about whether or not they should return to their hometowns for Obon this year, noting that “infection may spread from asymptomatic young people” and that people needed to “think about the health and the lives of grandpas and grandmas” before making a decision to return home.

This morning, however, Suga appeared to contradict the thrust of Nishimura’s message, stating, “We are not asking people to refrain from traveling home entirely; we are just asking them to be very cautious.”

“As for the precautions for those returning home, we will listen to the views of experts,” Suga added.

August 2, 2020

Chinese Vessels Leave Disputed Waters After Record 111 Days

SNA (Tokyo) — The Japan Coast Guard confirmed today that four Chinese patrol vessels that had been operating in the waters near the disputed Senkaku-Diaoyu islands have departed after 111 days.

While Chinese patrols into these waters have been common since then-Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara sparked an intensification of the territorial dispute in April 2012, never before had Chinese vessels maintained a consistent presence for such a long period.

The Japan Coast Guard speculates that the four ships’ withdrawal at this time may be related to safety concerns as Typhoon No. 4 (Typhoon Hagupit) advances into nearby waters.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider stated at a press conference last Wednesday, “We are seeing unprecedented levels of incursions in the vicinity of the Senkakus over the last 100 to 120 days, and while Beijing has operated in these areas and continue to do incursions three to four times a month, the duration of the incursions is beyond anything that we have seen in a long, long time.”

The Chinese ships first entered the disputed waters on April 14.

The uninhabited Senkaku-Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Tiaoyutai, Diaoyutai, or Pinnacle Islands, possess only 7 square kilometers of land area, but are claimed by Japan, China, and Taiwan. The islands have no confirmed major natural resources, but it is thought possible that that there are nearby undersea oil reserves.

August 1, 2020

Okinawa Enters Covid-19 State of Emergency

SNA (Tokyo) — Okinawa Prefecture entered a self-declared “state of emergency” August 1 in line with the declaration made by Governor Denny Tamaki the previous evening.

“We want residents to know that we are facing a critical juncture,” the governor appealed, “We have issued this declaration as a measure to try to stop the spread of the infection. We must do whatever we can to prevent the collapse of our medical system.”

The declaration asks the residents of the prefecture to exercise “self-restraint” regarding a number of higher risk activities, including the avoidance of nightlife districts in Naha city and the holding of large-scale public events and gatherings. Residents are also advised to stay at home as much as is practical, to avoid travel to remote islands where healthcare systems are particularly weak, and to close their businesses by 10pm each evening.

Businesses which cooperate with the prefectural government’s requests are being offered up to ¥200,000 (US$1,900) in financial support.

Okinawa’s “state of emergency” carries with it no legal force because the national government continues to insist that such measures are not necessary at this time.

58 new infections were reported in Okinawa Prefecture on August 1, following a record 71 cases the previous day.

Counted separately are the cases on US military bases, with the US Marines reporting a total of eight new cases at Camp Hansen and at Futenma, bringing their total to 256 cases.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider insisted at a press conference on July 29 that there is no connection between the coronavirus outbreak on the US military bases and that of the civilian population in Okinawa.

“While we have seen a growth in cases in a couple of our bases, those have been managed. They’ve been contained, and there’s been absolutely no connection that has been proven to show that there has been any spread from the clusters on the bases to the local community,” he said.

The period of the Okinawa state of emergency has been set to run until August 15.

