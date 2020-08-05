Dateline Tokyo: August 2020

Note: On a nearly daily basis, the Shingetsu News Agency delivers by email Dateline Tokyo, our series of short reports on major news developments in Japan, to SNA Patrons of the Samurai Tier or higher. Several days later, we make these reports publicly available.

August 3, 2020

Communists Hit Government on Incoherent Covid Messaging

SNA (Tokyo) — Japanese Communist Party Secretariat Head Akira Koike unleashed his famously sharp tongue on the Abe government’s inconsistent Covid-19 messaging, particularly the question of what the public should or should not do during the upcoming four-day Obon summer holiday.

“They change again and again,” Koike complained, “They’re utterly incoherent. It’s like they are writhing in agony. What should the Japanese people understand the policy of their own government to be? I can’t help but say that they lack the ability to govern.”

Koike was reacting to differences in the public messages coming from Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who has been fronting the government’s coronavirus response policies, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Yesterday, Nishimura declared at a press conference that members of the public should consider carefully about whether or not they should return to their hometowns for Obon this year, noting that “infection may spread from asymptomatic young people” and that people needed to “think about the health and the lives of grandpas and grandmas” before making a decision to return home.

This morning, however, Suga appeared to contradict the thrust of Nishimura’s message, stating, “We are not asking people to refrain from traveling home entirely; we are just asking them to be very cautious.”

“As for the precautions for those returning home, we will listen to the views of experts,” Suga added.

August 2, 2020

Chinese Vessels Leave Disputed Waters After Record 111 Days

SNA (Tokyo) — The Japan Coast Guard confirmed today that four Chinese patrol vessels that had been operating in the waters near the disputed Senkaku-Diaoyu islands have departed after 111 days.

While Chinese patrols into these waters have been common since then-Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara sparked an intensification of the territorial dispute in April 2012, never before had Chinese vessels maintained a consistent presence for such a long period.

The Japan Coast Guard speculates that the four ships’ withdrawal at this time may be related to safety concerns as Typhoon No. 4 (Typhoon Hagupit) advances into nearby waters.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider stated at a press conference last Wednesday, “We are seeing unprecedented levels of incursions in the vicinity of the Senkakus over the last 100 to 120 days, and while Beijing has operated in these areas and continue to do incursions three to four times a month, the duration of the incursions is beyond anything that we have seen in a long, long time.”

The Chinese ships first entered the disputed waters on April 14.

The uninhabited Senkaku-Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Tiaoyutai, Diaoyutai, or Pinnacle Islands, possess only 7 square kilometers of land area, but are claimed by Japan, China, and Taiwan. The islands have no confirmed major natural resources, but it is thought possible that that there are nearby undersea oil reserves.

August 1, 2020

Okinawa Enters Covid-19 State of Emergency

SNA (Tokyo) — Okinawa Prefecture entered a self-declared “state of emergency” August 1 in line with the declaration made by Governor Denny Tamaki the previous evening.

“We want residents to know that we are facing a critical juncture,” the governor appealed, “We have issued this declaration as a measure to try to stop the spread of the infection. We must do whatever we can to prevent the collapse of our medical system.”

The declaration asks the residents of the prefecture to exercise “self-restraint” regarding a number of higher risk activities, including the avoidance of nightlife districts in Naha city and the holding of large-scale public events and gatherings. Residents are also advised to stay at home as much as is practical, to avoid travel to remote islands where healthcare systems are particularly weak, and to close their businesses by 10pm each evening.

Businesses which cooperate with the prefectural government’s requests are being offered up to ¥200,000 (US$1,900) in financial support.

Okinawa’s “state of emergency” carries with it no legal force because the national government continues to insist that such measures are not necessary at this time.

58 new infections were reported in Okinawa Prefecture on August 1, following a record 71 cases the previous day.

Counted separately are the cases on US military bases, with the US Marines reporting a total of eight new cases at Camp Hansen and at Futenma, bringing their total to 256 cases.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider insisted at a press conference on July 29 that there is no connection between the coronavirus outbreak on the US military bases and that of the civilian population in Okinawa.

“While we have seen a growth in cases in a couple of our bases, those have been managed. They’ve been contained, and there’s been absolutely no connection that has been proven to show that there has been any spread from the clusters on the bases to the local community,” he said.

The period of the Okinawa state of emergency has been set to run until August 15.

