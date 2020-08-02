Dateline Tokyo: August 2020

Note: On a nearly daily basis, the Shingetsu News Agency delivers by email Dateline Tokyo, our series of short reports on major news developments in Japan, to SNA Patrons of the Samurai Tier or higher. Several days later, we make these reports publicly available.

August 1, 2020

Okinawa Enters Covid-19 State of Emergency

SNA (Tokyo) — Okinawa Prefecture entered a self-declared “state of emergency” August 1 in line with the declaration made by Governor Denny Tamaki the previous evening.

“We want residents to know that we are facing a critical juncture,” the governor appealed, “We have issued this declaration as a measure to try to stop the spread of the infection. We must do whatever we can to prevent the collapse of our medical system.”

The declaration asks the residents of the prefecture to exercise “self-restraint” regarding a number of higher risk activities, including the avoidance of nightlife districts in Naha city and the holding of large-scale public events and gatherings. Residents are also advised to stay at home as much as is practical, to avoid travel to remote islands where healthcare systems are particularly weak, and to close their businesses by 10pm each evening.

Businesses which cooperate with the prefectural government’s requests are being offered up to ¥200,000 (US$1,900) in financial support.

Okinawa’s “state of emergency” carries with it no legal force because the national government continues to insist that such measures are not necessary at this time.

58 new infections were reported in Okinawa Prefecture on August 1, following a record 71 cases the previous day.

Counted separately are the cases on US military bases, with the US Marines reporting a total of eight new cases at Camp Hansen and at Futenma, bringing their total to 256 cases.

US Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider insisted at a press conference on July 29 that there is no connection between the coronavirus outbreak on the US military bases and that of the civilian population in Okinawa.

“While we have seen a growth in cases in a couple of our bases, those have been managed. They’ve been contained, and there’s been absolutely no connection that has been proven to show that there has been any spread from the clusters on the bases to the local community,” he said.

The period of the Okinawa state of emergency has been set to run until August 15.

