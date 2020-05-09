Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life

SNA (Tokyo) — This exhibition at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, held from November 2019 to March 2020, featured more than a hundred projects, and provided a window from which to contemplate the changes that are developing right now due to the advances in AI, biotechnology, robotics, and AR. Their global impact is already evident in some aspects of our daily lives.

Viewers were provided with a glimpse into how new developments in architecture, design, fashion, art, medicine, and genetics will radically transform societies, politics, and industries. In particular, developments in biotechnology will have a major impact on food, medicine, and the environment. Amongst other advancements, it is forecast that soon humans will be able to extend their physical functions, as well as to enjoy longer life spans.

As we walked through the thematically divided halls, we encountered a mixed array of extremely varied displays which included product innovation, bio-art, and manga. Futuristic items related to basic human needs–food, clothing, housing, furniture, lighting, health equipment, mascots, etc.–were artfully displayed. It is expected that these innovations will bring added convenience to everyday living, while simultaneously being environmentally conscious.

We were struck by the splendor of the Muqarna Mutation an algorithmically-designed, robotically-fabricated installation/sculpture produced by Michael Hansmeyer. It’s a six meters wide structure made of 15,000 aluminum tubes. Hansmeyer’s concept derives from the Islamic muqarnas, ranked amongst the oldest architectural forms combining mathematics with art to create vaultings reminiscent of stalactites. The Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain, has marvelous samples of the ancient muqarnas that inspired this futuristic version.

Regarding changes in food production, the exhibit on cultured meat showed how beef is manufactured by means of in-vitro-cell cultures of animal cells, instead of from slaughtered cows. Sushi prepared from data produced from gels formed by 3D printers is converted into edible concoctions produced by a robots’ arms. Food production will be digitalized, thus making it possible to produce, edit, and share foodstuff online.

The body expansion section presented the viewer with an artificial ear capable of reacting to sound. In fact, it’s a clone of the famous ear of Vincent van Gogh, which was created using DNA from a descendant of the famous Dutch painter.

In the hall dedicated to transformation in society and human beings, we are introduced to a section that showed how modern society is being monitored by artificial intelligence and big data. H.O.R.T.U.S XL by ecoLogicStudio is an installation where technology and nature find balance. The sculpture’s 3D printed structure optimizes the growth of algae inoculated into it by humans. In turn, the algae purifies the air that surrounds it, making this living sculpture receptive to both human and non-human life.

Datamonolith consists of a high definition video installation that lasts for twelve minutes. The images are projected on each side of a five meter tall cube. The video projects an enigmatic aura. It features pictures produced by AI which abstracted, analyzed, and converted the carved images from the Göbekli Tepe archeological site. The monolith was built around 7,000 BC in southeastern Anatolia. It is not known why people in antiquity built this structure. Can this mystery be solved through advances in AI technology?

Shared Baby by Ai Hasegawa was inspired by a 2016 news headline announcing the birth of a child conceived using a three- parent fertilization technique. Shared Baby explores how childrearing will change once children can have multiple genetic parents. If such parenthood becomes a technologically feasible and legally approved option, what effect would this have on family planning? Will three, four, five or even more parents all be able to share in raising the baby together? How will biotechnology redefine the family?

The aim of the curators was to offer a glimpse of the life-changing factors that will come into being in the near future. Admittedly, the effect of these revolutionary changes may not be universally positive. The exhibition triggered in each of us essential questions about the fundamental nature of human beings, ethics, and future evolution. Excitement mixed with apprehension best described how we felt that evening after leaving the Mori Art Museum.

