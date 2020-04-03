Real Life Stories from Japan’s Coronavirus Economy

SNA (Tokyo) — The arrival of the Covid-19 coronavirus on Japanese shores is having dramatic effect on people’s lives, as it is in most of the world. But beyond the macro trends and economic statistics are ordinary people struggling with fears for the future and trying to make ends meet. Through no fault of their own, their livelihoods have suddenly been threatened. Here we let them briefly tell their stories in their own words.

April 3, 2020

“I’m doing everything I can to keep us in business, so although there are no customers, still working really hard. To say we’ve been hit is not the word at all, believe me. Try run over by stampeding buffalo. I don’t know if there will be anything left of it at the end. Been two months of almost no customers, and we still have around $15,000 a month in bills, so not only no money left but debt growing at an unmanageable rate. We have to pay our bills whether there are customers there or not. Even if we closed down, the bills would not be that much different. So, if this continues much longer and the government does not have a significant relief plan, I will have to close it down and go back to California. They need to suspend taxes overall for like six months or something, not just consumption taxes. But I think they need to follow some of the things the United States is doing like suspending loan and mortgage/rent payments and encouraging landlords to negotiate rent rates for some time. If tons of people have to vacate their offices/business spaces/homes because they lost their jobs, the landlords will end up with nothing anyway. My friend said they are doing that very actively in Sydney now.”

-Traci Consoli, Owner of The Pink Cow – Restaurant, Art Bar & Funky Space in Akasaka, Tokyo

