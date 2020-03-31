Working Timeline of Covid-19 in Japan

SNA (Tokyo) — The Covid-19 crisis became a dominating issue for the world, and Japan was no exception. The following is a working timeline which the Shingetsu News Agency intends to update in the weeks and months ahead.

2020

January

January 16: A Chinese national in Kanagawa Prefecture confirmed as the first coronavirus case in Japan.

January 22: The Health Ministry says that it will strengthen its vigilance on visitors from Wuhan, China.

January 23: Japan urges its nationals to avoid traveling to Wuhan.

January 24: A second Chinese tourist from Wuhan tests positive for coronavirus infection.

January 25: The number of Chinese nationals in Japan infected with coronavirus rises to four.

January 28: In Nara, the first coronavirus infection of a Japanese who had not travelled abroad is reported. The total number of cases reaches seven. The government begins sending chartered planes to Wuhan to evacuate the hundreds of Japanese who are trapped there. The Cabinet approves a measure to classify pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus as a “designated infectious disease,” allowing for compulsory hospitalization of patients.

January 30: Three Japanese evacuated from Wuhan test positive for the new coronavirus, as the total number of cases in Japan reaches 14.

January 31: The government bans entry to Japan of all foreign nationals who visited China’s Hubei Province within the past 14 days. The Foreign Ministry raises its travel advisory for all of China, warning its nationals to avoid “nonessential” trips. The Shinzo Abe government fends off criticism that it is acting too slowly.

February

February 3: The Diamond Princess cruise ship is quarantined in Yokohama harbor after a former passenger tests positive for the coronavirus.

February 5: Health Minister Katsunobu Kato reports that 10 passengers on cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama have tested positive for the coronavirus, and that is after only the first 31 test results.

February 7: Japan becomes second only to mainland China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, mainly due to the infection spreading on the Diamond Princess. Ship passengers begin to appeal or rescue from foreign governments, using social media and through news interviews. Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura says the economic impact of the coronavirus is beginning to be felt in Japan. The Holland America Line Westerdam cruise ship is denied entry to Japan after one passenger is suspected of coronavirus infection, and other cruise ships are also warned away.

February 10: Coronavirus infections on the Diamond Princess are confirmed to be well over 100 cases.

February 12: The total combined number of (newly-named) Covid-19 cases in Japan crosses the 200 mark. The government extends the China travel ban to people coming from Zhejiang Province, a coastal area that has no border with Hubei Province.

February 13: A Japanese woman in her 80s who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture is confirmed as the first fatality in Japan from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

February 15: The US government announces it will fly its citizens on board the Diamond Princess back to the United States, but then force them to stay another two weeks in quarantine. Americans who don’t take up the offer are threatened with not being allowed back in to the country “for a period of time.”

February 16: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan crosses the 400 mark, the overwhelming majority on the Diamond Princess. Canada announces it will evacuate its citizens from the Diamond Princess “to lighten the burden on the Japanese health-care system.” Other governments follow suit as faith in the Abe government’s handling of the issue plummets. The Health Ministry admits that in some of the recent cases they are unable to trace the route of infection.

February 18: Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi encourages his ministry bureaucrats to begin teleworking from home and use staggered hours in the office as a measure to slow the spread of Covid-19.

February 19: About 500 mostly elderly passengers are being allowed to disembark from the Diamond Princess as the quarantine period comes to an end. With well over 500 other people now confirmed infected, many observers doubt the Abe government contention that this policy is safe. Kentaro Iwata, an infectious diseases expert at Kobe University, posts YouTube videos declaring that infection control on board the Diamond Princess was “completely inadequate” and “chaotic.”

February 20:Two former Diamond Princess passengers die from the Covid-19 infection, bringing the total death toll in Japan to three people. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says people with cold-like symptoms shouldn’t go to work, and he urges more companies to embrace the “effective alternative” of teleworking.

February 22: US Centers for Disease Control issues a travel advisory for Japan over the Covid-19 threat, warning Americans to “practice usual precautions” in Japan. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato asks the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) to ask its member companies to begin promoting teleworking and the use of staggered hours as a measure to slow the spread of Covid-19.

February 23: A passenger who completed her quarantine period on the Diamond Princess and was allowed to return back to Japan’s general population tests positive for Covid-19, undermining Abe government claims that the matter had been handled properly. Also, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato admits that 23 passengers were released at the end of the quarantine period without having taken any tests for Covid-19 infection due to “procedural mistakes.” The Abe government leaks to the Japanese media that it was the US government that asked Japan to carry out the quarantine on board the Diamond Princess, suggesting that the Donald Trump government had opposed a Japanese plan to move the US passengers to Yokota Air Base. US Centers for Disease Control upgrades its travel advisory to Level 2 for Japan over the Covid-19 threat, warning Americans to “practice enhanced precautions” in Japan.

February 24: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructs his government to swiftly draw up a basic policy to combat Covid-19. Israel bans the entry of all travelers from Japan.

February 25: The Abe government’s hastily compiled basic policy on Covid-19 calls for efforts to slow the spread of the infection as much as possible so as to prevent a general epidemic and to give medical institutions more time to prepare for an increase in patients. The Abe government says that the next two weeks will be critical in determining whether or not infection spins out of control in Japan. It says people who have mild fevers or cold-like symptoms should just stay home, not infect coworkers and not burden hospitals. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato says it’s “too early” to talk about cancelling the Tokyo Olympics over the Covid-19 threat. J-League soccer executives announce that they will postpone all official matches.

February 26: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asks that all sporting and cultural events be cancelled across the nation as a measure to slow the spread of Covid-19 infection during this crucial period. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says that if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve in the next two or three months, the most likely result is a cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

February 27:Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requests all elementary, junior high, and high schools across Japan to close temporarily, as a measure to slow the spread of Covid-19 infection. The closures to begin from March 2. The national deadline for filing personal income taxes in Japan is extended from March 16 to April 16.

February 29: Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki declares a state of emergency over Covid-19 infection. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces in a national address that his government is compiling an emergency financial package worth over ¥270 billion (US$2.5 billion) for Covid-19 countermeasures, which will be ready in around ten days.

March

March 2: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asks the National Diet for power to declare a “state of emergency” over Covid-19, but he is cornered into admitting in Diet debate that his decision to call for the closure of all schools in the nation was taken without consulting even a single expert.

March 3: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares, “The epidemics in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan are our greatest concern.” The government of India cancels all visas and eVisas that had been granted to nationals from Japan. Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto suggests that instead of being cancelled, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be held later in the year. She asserts that so long as they take place before December 31, Japan fulfills the International Olympic Committee’s mandate.

March 4: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Japan, including the Diamond Princess, crosses the 1,000 level. There have been 12 deaths. Beijing Municipal Government announces that any visitors to the city from Japan will be forced to undergo a two-week quarantine before being allowed to enter. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announce that they will reduce domestic flights.

March 5: Government announces a de facto entry ban on all travelers from China, South Korea, and Iran, and admits that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be visiting Japan in April.

March 6: South Korea’s National Security Council condemns Japan’s Covid-19 entry ban.

March 8: Foreign Ministry reports that 27 countries or regions around the world have now imposed some sort of travel restrictions on Japanese over Covid-19 infection fears. Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization denounces Japan and South Korea for engaging in “political spats” over Covid-19 entry bans. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that small and midsize companies hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 will be eligible for interest and collateral-free loans through the Japan Finance Corporation.

March 9: Covid-19 infections in Japan unrelated to the Diamond Princess cross the 500 level, including six deaths.

March 10: China temporarily suspends visa waivers for Japanese nationals intending to stay 15 days or less for sightseeing, visiting friends, or transit purposes. Business travelers and those visiting family still able to receive visas. Nippon Professional Baseball announces delay in opening the new season.

March 11: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that the Covid-19 event cancellations, which he originally said were needed for two critical weeks, will actually be needed for a longer period.

March 12: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike acknowledges that the Covid-19 crisis being declared a pandemic will certainly affect the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but she insists that an outright cancellation of the Olympics is “impossible.”

March 14: The National Diet, with the support of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, gives Prime Minister Shinzo Abe legal authority to declare a “state of emergency” over the Covid-19 epidemic. Abe declares that there will be no change to Olympics policy, which he says can still be held “without a hitch.” Central Japan Railway announces it will soon reduce services on its Tokaido Shinkansen line between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Stations, as Covid-19 has sharply reduced the amount of passenger traffic.

March 17: Japan, which at one point had the second-most Covid-19 confirmed cases in the world after China, is now thought to be the number eleven nation in terms of cases.

March 18: Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki announces that his prefecture will be lifting its “state of emergency,” as the local Covid-19 infections seem to be getting effectively contained.

March 19: Japan adds 38 countries, mostly in Europe, to those travelers it is asking to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the country.

March 20: Foreign Ministry reports that there are now 112 countries or territories around the world that have imposed some form of travel restriction on people coming from Japan.

March 22: The United States has upgrades its travel warning on Japan to Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel, as Japan extends its de facto entry ban to those coming from the United States. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asks small and medium-sized companies and retailers to maintain their employees on the payroll during the economic downturn. Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono criticizes the organizers of a large-scale kickboxing event for refusing to cancel or scale back in light of the Covid-19 infection crisis.

March 23: The Canadian Olympic Committee says they will not send athletes to compete in Tokyo, preempting any decision from Shinzo Abe or the International Olympic Committee. For the first time, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledges that delaying the Tokyo Olympics may be necessary, though he insists that a complete cancellation is off the table. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says that she is prepared to put the entire Tokyo Metropolitan District under “lockdown” if the number of Covid-19 cases begins to expand significantly.

March 24: The Tokyo Olympics are postponed for up to year. Governor Yuriko Koike says that it will still be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympics despite taking place in 2021.

March 25: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announces soft lockdown of the metropolitan district until April 14, calling for all large-scale public events not to be held during this period, as well as suspension of live music houses, restaurants, etc. Tokyo becomes the main center of Covid-19 spread in the nation. Some other prefectural governors of urban areas follow suit. Panic buying of food and other supplies sets in.

March 26: Medical experts advising the Ministry of Health judge that “there is a high risk of the spread” of Covid-19 infection in Japan in the coming weeks and months. The central government establishes a Covid-19 government policy headquarters directly under the chairmanship of Shinzo Abe, a step toward a declaration of national emergency. The Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves Yokohama.

March 27: The government moves to invalidate some 750,000 travel visas for travelers intending to come to Japan from eleven other nations. US Forces Japan confirms that a US sailor at Yokosuka base has tested positive for Covid-19, the first such case.

March 28: Newly confirmed Covid-19 in Tokyo show signs of spiking upward, with 63 cases identified on this day alone.

March 29: He was the first major celebrity to fall victim and the event shook the nation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares, “We will draw up the boldest-ever package by using all policy tools, such as reducing or exempting tax payments and extending financial assistance.”

March 30: Ken Shimura, a famous comedian, dies of Covid-19 infection. The Abe government and the International Olympic Committee reschedule the Olympics for July 23 to August 8, 2021. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urges live houses, bars, and other nightlife establishments to suspend operations, and for residents to stay home at night.

March 31: The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare uses the mobile phone app Line to send out “The First National Survey on Novel Coronavirus Countermeasures.”

